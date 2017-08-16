PSC suspends special promotions recommendations from Force Hqtrs

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Following the uproar generated by recent recommendations for promotions from the Force Headquarters in Abuja and allegations of favouritism and ethnic consideration, the Police Service Commission, PSC, has suspended the list of special promotions sent by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Chairman of Police Service Commission, Dr. Mike Okiro, who disclosed the suspension of the special promotions, yesterday, also announced the setting up of a five-man investigation committee, headed by retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olufumlola Adekeye, to look into allegations of bribery for promotions made by a senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Misau.

Listing out the qualifications required for special promotions, the PSC boss said: “It should, however, be noted that performance of normal or routine duty will not qualify an officer for special promotion”.

Okiro said the commission has developed and issued new guidelines on special promotions to the Nigeria Police Force.

The guidelines read: “The benefitting officer must have been confirmed on his or her present substantive rank; the officer must have spent at least two years on his or her present substantive rank.

“The officer must not have benefitted from special promotion in the last three years; the reasons adduced by the officer’s eligibility for special promotion must be sufficiently substantiated and evidences of any excellent performance clearly stated and open for verification; also, all special promotions must be made subject to availability of vacancy.”

Okiro added that implementation of the policy would be monitored by the Police Service Commission’s strategy committee and reviewed on a regular basis, so it could stand the test of time.

Throwing more light on the suspension of special promotions, Okiro said: “Given the recent avalanche of disparaging reports, comments and allegations revolving around special promotions, albeit most of which are baseless, unfounded and maliscious, the commission has taken a decision to put on hold all recommendations of special promotions until further notice.’’

He, however, stated that “already, processed promotions shall be reappraised and released at the appropriate time, or shall be referred back to the Inspector General of Police to furnish the commission with details of each recommended individual officer’s superlative performance to qualify for special promotion.”