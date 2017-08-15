Breaking News
Photos: Pro Buhari supporters attack “Our mumu Don Do” groups, others in Wuse Market

On 5:07 pm by Okogba

Pro Buhari supporters in the market attacking “Our mumu Don Do” groups and everyone around the market before closure of the market in Wuse Market Abuja. Photos by Gbemiga Olamikan.


