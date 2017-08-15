Petroleum, Power Ministers, stakeholders set for NAEC Conference 2017

MINISTER of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu and his counterpart in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, are expected to make policy statements on government’s plans for the economy, especially in the oil, gas and power sectors respectively at the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria’s (NAEC) Annual Conference 2017.

The conference, with the theme “PIGB: Problems and Challenges to Nigerian oil and gas industry” will hold at the banquet hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, on Thursday, August 17, 2017. A statement by the Association’s General Secretary, Mr. Tunde Dodondawa, said this year’s conference has three panel sessions, adding that the first session is titled: “Optimimizing Local Refining Capacity: Opportunities and Challenges.”

“The second panel session is titled: “Implications of the Bill to Amend NLNG Act”, while the third panel session is titled: “Power Sector and Liquidity Challenge.” Captains of industry. legislators, as well as other stakeholders in the petroleum and power industries will be in attendance.”

The statement said the keynote address and lead paper will be delivered by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, while the conference will be chaired by GMD of AITEO Production and Devt Company Ltd., Dr. Chike Onyejekwe.

It indicated that the Guest Speakers are the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

“Stakeholders in the oil and gas and power sectors, including International Oil Companies (IOCs), downstream oil and gas operators, independent producers, managers of the privatised power assets and other stakeholders, would also be at the conference to proffer solutions to issues to be discussed.

“These stakeholders, including captains of industry and other industry chief executives as well as the lawmakers, are expected to converge and evaluate government’s performance in the last one year and set agenda for the next year based on recent government’s policy pronouncement.

“The conference is expected to provide a veritable platform for the government and the industry operators to rub minds on the ways to address the energy challenges confronting the country.”

Confirmed speakers include: Dr Frank Edozie, Managing Director, NECONDE Energy Limited; Mr Anibor Kragha, Chief Operating Officer, Refineries, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Mr Mordecai Ladan, Director,Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); Mr Abiodun Adesanya, President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, (NAPE); Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Limited; Dr Saka Matemilola, Nigerian council chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE); Mr Austin Avuru, Managing Director, Seplat Petroleum Limited; Mr Nicolas Terraz. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd and Mr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Others include Mr. Victor Eromosele, Chairman/CEO, Mentor Energy Consulting Limited; Mr. Simon Yakubu Arobo, Member, house of Reps Committee on Gas; Mr Dada Thomas, Managing Director, Frontier Oil Limited; Mr Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Mazi Afam Osigwe, Senior Patner, LAW FORTE Chamber; Mr Tokunbo Mumuni, Executive Director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP); Mr Dolapo Oni, Head, Energy Research, ECOBANK Plc; Prof. Bath Nnaji, Chairman, Geometric Power Plc; Mr, Saidu Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer, Power and Gas, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Dr David Ige, Chief Execultive Officer, Gas Invest Limited; Mr Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC); Mr Bolaji Osusanya, Managing Director, Oando Gas to Power; Dr Anthony Ikenna Akah, Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); Dr Oladele Amoda, Chief Executive Officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Dr. Anthony Youdeowei, Managing Director, Ikeja Electric Plc.