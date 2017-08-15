PDP: Wike, Dankwambo leading talks with Atiku, others

…Fani-Kayode blasts APC critics of Jonathan

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—It emerged, yesterday, that Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State are spearheading the move to bring back former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Yesterday, party chieftains refused to be dragged into the matter, saying the issue had been assigned to the two governors who are co-chairmen of the party’s reconciliation committee that was recently inaugurated following the victory over the Senator Modu Ali Sheriff-led faction.

Multiple sources in the party told Vanguard, yesterday, that Atiku was, however, not the only former PDP person being sought.

National Secretary of the party, Senator Ben Obi, yesterday, said no formal contact had been made between the party and Atiku, saying the duty of reaching out to estranged members had been delegated to the Wike-Dankwambo committee.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, chairman of the PDP National Convention Committee had on the eve of the convention announced that very prominent former party members were set to return within three weeks.

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain and former national officer of the party, who collaborated the report of the talks with Atiku, said: “Wike-Dankwambo Committee has reached out to many aggrieved members of the PDP who left at one time or the other to return to the party where they truly belong.

“That committee (Reconciliation) is already working but I am not the one to speak for it. If you ask me if they have contacted the former Vice President, my answer will be yes because you heard when our National Chairman tasked the committee to fling open the door for the return of defectors,” he said.

Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, however, said the reports of the talks remain in the realm of speculation, affirming that Atiku “is a member of the APC.”

Fani-Kayode blasts APC critics of Jonathan

Meanwhile, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to seek the face of God for what he termed the party’s “ineptitude and incompetence.”

Fani-Kayode, a member of the Forum of Former PDP Ministers, stated this while reacting to the call by some APC members that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan should apologise to Nigerians for providing a fertile ground for corruption to thrive while he held sway as President.

According to Fani-Kayode, there was nothing wrong with Jonathan’s speech, describing same as the bitter truth.

“Jonathan’s speech at the PDP Convention was outstanding and inspiring. He spoke the bitter truth. APC is a party of poverty and shame.”

“The APC should stop criticizing it and they should sit down, shut up and ask God for forgiveness for their ineptitude and incompetence,” he wrote on his personal Twitter Handle @realFFK, yesterday.

On Okechukwu’s allegation that Jonathan did little in the fight against corruption, the ex-Minister said Osita needs help and a ‘banana.’