PDP crisis: S-West faction sues Makarfi, Obi, others

The dissolved South West Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has filed a suit before a Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking an order for the nullification of the 75th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the PDP and the adoption at the special non-elective National Convention of the party held last Saturday.

The former zonal executive, among other demands, also prayed the court to grant an order nullifying the ratification by and/or affirmative resolution of the convention approving or effecting the dissolution of the PDP South West Executive Committee and the appointment of a South West Zonal Executive Committee in replacement.

The suit was filed in the court on behalf of the members of the South West Zonal Executive Committee of the party by its zonal secretary, Chief Pega Otemolu.

The suit, FHC/ABJ/732/2017, has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP, Senators Ahmad Makarfi and Ben Obi, Eddy Olafeso, Bunmi Jenyo and the Inspector-General of Police, as defendants.

This is even as the Ogun State chapter of the party under the leadership of Engr. Adebayo Dayo is also praying the same court to set aside its purported dissolution by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Convention.

The case with Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/701/2017 has Engr. Adebayo Dayo and Alhaji Semiu Sodipo as the first and second plaintiffs who sued for themselves and on behalf of the Ogun State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Ogun State chapter of the party is also seeking an order restraining INEC “from supervising any congress in Ogun State or recognizing any congress of the 1st Defendant (PDP) in Ogun State during the subsistence of the tenure of the Plaintiffs as officers of the Ogun State executive committee of the PDP which expires in May 2020.”

When the matter came up yesterday, the court adjourned the matter till the 5th of September, 2017, for the hearing of all pending applications but warned against disobedience of its orders.