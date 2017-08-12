PDP chieftain commends Okowa over management of resources

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHIEFTAIN of the People’s Democractic Party, PDP, in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Tsekiri Matthew, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for prudent management of the state’s resources.

Matthew who made the commendation while chatting with the Vanguard, said “in about two years, Governor Okowa has touched all parts of the state both in human and infrastructural development.”

Noting that the Governor Okowa’s-led administration has constructed over 90 roads spread across the three senatorial districts despite the economic downturn, he expressed optimism that if given second term, Dr Okowa would take the state to the next level.

He stated that the administration has constructed more township roads than any government before it, adding that “the numerous youth empowerment schemes instituted by Governor Okowa’s administration will soon stimulate the economy and promote a culture of self employment rather than relying on government to give our youths direct employment into the civil service that is already near saturation”.

According to Matthew, the town hall meetings initiated by the Governor, has drawn government closer to the grassroots, adding that “Deltans now have the opportunity to express their views and contribute to governance in a much more robust”.

While enjoining Deltans to give Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa a second term to “enable him carry on with his SMART agenda which will not only open up employment opportunities to the youths but also bring unprecedented prosperity to all Deltans”.