Paul Utomi, Tope Tedela and Vanessa Nzediegwu set to premiere their debut film

By Benjamin Njokwu

RISING actors including, Paul Utomi, Tope Tedela Vanessa Nzediegwu are set to leave a big mark on the silver screen as they premiere their suspense-filled romantic drama thriller, ‘What Lies Within.’

The young and talented film makers have previously excelled with Tedela’s acting in ‘Slow Country’ winning Best Actor in African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) while Nzediegwu and Utomi have both show class in Mnet Productions, Edge Of Paradise and Hush, respectively.

‘What Lies Within’ is a product of the hard work of A Cool Story Picture, Cornucopia Productions, VeeBlu Productions and Kukuruku Inc. The soon-to-be-released flick chronicles 24 hours in the lives of two women as they are thrust into the centre of an incident that could have far reaching consequences on their lives and loves ones. The movie touches on themes of trauma, betrayal and domestic violence.

Directed by Vanessa Nzediegwu, the movie features an ensemble cast including Michelle Dede, Kiki Omeili, Paul Utomi, Ken Erics Ugo, Okey Uzoeshi, Tope Tedela, Vanessa Nzediegwu, Odenike, Ebele Okaro and Yaw.

Ahead of its anticipated release in Cinemas on September 8, a colourful premiere to be attended by the crème de la crème is planned to hold on Thursday, August 31. Speaking about the movie, Vanessa said “Making What Lies Within wasn’t easy but directing it was quite an experience. We tried to tell a simple and enjoyable story that explores quite a few themes and we hope people find it interesting.”

“It was a scary and exhilarating experience making this film and I’m really glad that the film will be out soon for everyone to see,” added co-producer Utomi.