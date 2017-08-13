Ozubulu attack: FG prepared to give victims specialist treatment, says Onyeama

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says the Federal Government is prepared to give victims of the Ozubulu attack the best possible medical treatment wherever it is available.

Onyeama disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen in Nnewi when a delegation of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) paid a condolence visit to the victims, government and people of Anambra.

The minister said that the attack, which left 13 worshippers dead and scores severely wounded, was “inexplicable, extremely painful and reprehensible.

“We visited the hospital and in the children’s ward we saw little children that were shot. We saw one little child who was shot in the stomach. His mother was killed and his father was also injured as well.

“It is one of the most horrific things you can imagine and you are left totally stunned and incapable of comprehending the madness that can lead to such behavior.

“However, at the end of the day anger and pain is not the solution,” he said.

Onyeama said that the Federal Government was very keen to assist those in the hospital as well as help the community in the heeling process.

“That is what needs to be done. The immediate area of intervention is to assist in the medical treatment of those in the hospital. We thank God they are in stable condition.

“As the leader of the delegation mentioned, if more specialist treatment is required that is not available locally the Federal Government is prepared to take the victims anywhere they could get it,” he said.

He said that there were some kinds of relief that the dimension of the attack was not largely divisive as speculated earlier.

“Such a heinous act is reprehensible, whoever committed it, but I must say that there is a sense of relief that dimensions of the attack are not largely divisive as could have been.

“It was really a local criminal act and whatever the source it is reprehensible,” Onyeama said.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Aug. 6 opened fire on worshippers at St. Phillips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state killing 13 while scores were injured.

Other ministers on the delegation, led by Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige, were Prof. Issac Adewole, Health; Prof. Anthony Anwuka, Minister of State for Education and Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin, Minister of State for Environment.