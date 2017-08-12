Ozobulu: God will avenge blood of the innocent— Senator Oduah

Former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah has condemned last week attack on St Phillips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra state describing it as godless. In a statement yesterday, Senator Oduah said “the event of Sunday 6th August ,2017 at St phillips Catholic church, Ozubulu is certainly beyond my comprehension.

It is difficult to make sense out of the narration of the possible reasons for the dastardly act.

“Whatever could be the reason, it cannot justify the act which can honestly be described as godless. The house of God was defiled, humanity was desecrated and the social environment traumatized. Needless to emphasize the need for the security Agencies to fish out the culprits but to add that the task is a challenge to the security Agencies. As my heart goes to the families of the victims, it is my prayer that the Almighty may avenge the blood of the innocent”.