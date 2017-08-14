OPEC boss visits Buhari

…Discussions centred on global oil market

By Michael Eboh

Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Country, OPEC, Mr. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Monday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London and declared that the President has made a remarkable recovery.

According to a statement by OPEC, Barkindo and Buhari reviewed current oil market conditions and the implementation of the OPEC-non-OPEC ‘Declaration of Cooperation’.

The statement noted that Buhari expressed his satisfaction with the steady progress being made by all participating countries in the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’, and urged them to remain focused and resolute.

Buhari also commended the Secretary General for the landmark decisions taken in both 2016 and 2017, and for the significant turnaround in OPEC since he assumed office in August of last year.

The statement noted that the President has been following events within OPEC and the oil market with keen interest, especially as he was once Minister of Petroleum for Nigeria and had represented Nigeria in OPEC for several years.