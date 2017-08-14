Ondo commissioner-nominees for clearance tomorrow

Akure—ALL is now set for the confirmation of the 18 nominees of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the position of commissioners tomorrow.

The nominees had in the last two weeks been screened by the Assembly screening committee.

The screening committee headed by the speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun screened the nominees in batches.

Vanguard gathered that the nominees are to appear before the 26 members of the Assembly tomorrow at its plenary.

Barring any surprises, all the members are expected to scale through the last hurdle and receive the Assembly’s approval.

Vanguard gathered that their swearing in ceremony may still take place before the end of this week or next week Monday depending on the governors schedule.

Governor Akeredolu is a member of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai committee on restructuring.

The nominees include Mr Femi Agagu, Mr Gboyega Adefarati, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, Mr Donald Ojogo, Mr Taofeek Abdusalam, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, Solagbade Amodeni, Mr Rasheed Badmus.

Others are: Mrs Omowumi Edet, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mr Funso Esan, Alhaji Olurimisi Ismaila, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Prof Bayonle Ademodi, Mr Lola Fagbemi, Otunba Timilehin Adelegbe and Barrister Kole Olawoye.