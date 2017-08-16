Ondo Assembly confirms 18 commissioner-nominees

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed the 18 commissioner-nominees forwarded by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, according to the Speaker, Mr David Oleyelogun.

Oleyelogun who doubles as the Chairman of the Selection Committee, said the nominees were confirmed after “a thorough scrutiny.”

The report of the committee was later present to the House which unanimously adopted and confirmed the nominees.

They are Taofiq Abdulsalam (Akoko North-East), a one-time commissioner, Solagbade Amodeni (Akoko South-East), Yemi Olowolabi (Idanre), ex-Gov. Olusegun Agagu’s younger brother and Chief of Staff, Femi Agagu (Okitipupa) and Wahab Adegbenro( Ifedore), among others.

The speaker commended Gov. Akeredolu for submitting the list promptly, noting that the appointment of commissioners would help in the effective administration of the state.

One of the nominees, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, Toafiq Abdulsalam, lauded the lawmakers for confirming the list.