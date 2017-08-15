On the road to perdition

By Yinka Odumakin

I WROTE here two weeks ago that many citizens of a dying country are bogged down by existential issues to see the terminal symptoms. It is during the funeral service that their recollections come alive. It is for such citizens that this column will occasionally be capturing those deadly symptoms as they afflict Nigeria in its intensive care unit.

I have had banters with my good friend and brother, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika on the failure of the Nigerian state for sometime now and he would teasingly tell me “We Lawyers are still going to court daily. You therefore can’t accuse Nigeria of state failure yet”.

Now the school that trains Lawyers in Nigeria has just been renamed by our mutual friend, Adeola Soetan as the “Nigerian Law(less ) School”. And his justification for it is the alleged disobedience of a court order by the school that teaches obedience of court decisions as the foundation of rule of Law. A report filed by Sahara reporters on Friday detailed the development :

“The Nigerian Law School in Abuja has allegedly prevented Mr. Kayode Bello, the expelled law student from registering for his Part II Bar Examination, despite a pronouncement by the Federal High Court to the effect that he should be allowed to write the examination scheduled for August 15th, 2017.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Wednesday, August 9, issued an order, following the ex-parte motion filed by the student challenging his expulsion by authorities of the Law School.

Mr. Bello, however, told our correspondent that he was not allowed to enter the school campus on Friday even though the institution for legal education had been served with the court order.

“I went to the campus on Friday to start my registration but I was not allowed to enter,” he said.

“The security officer said I should call the CSO. The CSO picked my call but disconnected immediately he heard my voice. I called back a number of times, but he would not pick my calls anymore.”

The law student said that he also sent text messages to the secretary of Council of Legal Education and the Chief Security officer but his messages went unacknowledged.

Meanwhile, our correspondent called the CSO of the Abuja campus to get their side of the story but the CSO dropped the call immediately he heard that she was calling from Saharareporters.

Bailiff of court, Mr. Bentu Joseph confirmed to our correspondent that the order had been served on the Council of Legal Education, the 1st respondent in the application.

“I served personally on the Council of Legal Education on Friday morning,” he said.

Authorities of the Nigerian Law School are in good company with the presidency that has kept Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman despite being rejected twice by the Senate. Little wonder mobs are roasting crime suspects across the country in a land where rule of law seems proscribed !

It is a cruel joke on the country that the Law school is said to be shunning a court under the Acting Presidency of a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN).

The malignant cancer is fast spreading as two Resident Electoral Commissioners nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari and already cleared by the Senate are said to be facing the danger of replacement by some cabal in our deregulated Presidency.

The Daily Trust of 10th August reported the case of the Katsina nominee as follows :

“One of the nominees cleared by the Senate as Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr. Asma’u Sani Maikudi, has been denied her letter of appointment due to pressure from some vested interest at the Presidency, Daily Trust learnt yesterday.

The name of Dr. Asma’u, from Katsina State, who was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in March, alongside 26 others to fill the quota of 27 states, had reportedly passed all stages for the appointment, including clearance from the DSS, the Code of Conduct Bureau and was thereafter confirmed by the Senate on July 20.

It was gathered that though President Buhari pencilled her for the post based on merit, some forces in the Presidency were allegedly not comfortable with her representing Katsina State.

During their confirmation, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC, Bauchi) told the Senate that in the course of the committee’s interactions with Maikudi, they were convinced of her suitability for the job.

Also in a telephone interview last night, a member of the committee, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), said Dr. Asma’u Maikudi’s choice was unanimously affirmed by everybody and was a wise choice for the job.

“We were all directed from the office of the SSA to the President on National Assembly Matters to go to the SGF officer for our letters ahead of our swearing-in. However, when we got there, only seven letters were brought by the SA to the SGF; mine was missing and I was only told that it was an order from above,” Dr. Maikudu told Daily Trust.

Sadiq Abubakar Musa from Kaduna State.He has been denied his letter despite being cleared by the Senate.Both have not had their appointments withdrawn by the President who nominated them or the Vice-President who is acting for him.The forces blocking the duo are proving that that there are different forces exercising Presidential powers with the Acting President being the “coordinator”.

The Nigerian Army completes the lawless operations for the week by conducting a raid on a United Nations , UN, facility in Maiduguri in violation of international protocols.The BBC captured the occurrence thus:

“Security forces have raided a UN camp in the north-eastern city of Maiduguri and carried out an unauthorised search, a UN official has told the BBC.

Samantha Newport, of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, says the search lasted nearly three hours.

The UN is urgently seeking answers from the authorities.

The base provides aid to those affected by the Boko Haram insurgency

The BBC’s Martin Patience in Lagos says one possible reason for the search could be the camp’s name – Red Roof.

Rumours have been swirling in Maiduguri that the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has been hiding out in a compound with the same name.

Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria has expressed grave concern following the search.

Mr. Kallon says that he is extremely concerned that the actions by the security forces could be “detrimental to the critical work that is being carried out every day to support the most vulnerable in the region”.

The UN ordered local staff to work from home today following the incident.

It also said it grounded helicopters – which provide humanitarian assistance to far -flung camps – as a precautionary measure. ”

Like the Army does whenever it serially violates the rights of Nigerians,it issued a statement after the raid through Lt. Col. Samuel Kingsley, the spokesperson, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, said in a statement released in Maiduguri that the army had intensified condone and search operation in Maiduguri and its environs to clear remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

“Command received information from credible sources that some high profiled Boko Haram insurgents infiltrated into Pompomari-ByePass area of Maiduguri.”

“It therefore became expedient to take pre-emptive action by combing the general area through a cordon and search operations. “The operation was successfully conducted as over 30 houses were searched. One of such building included a property which was said to be occupied by United Nations Staff, although the property did not carry a UN designation. “On the whole, operation in the general area was successfully concluded but no arrest was made because the suspects were not found,”

Nigeria unhinged!

Faculties and fools

By Maestro

“Ambition is the Soldier’s virtue”

Pointing also at Soldiers of fortune.

Osinbajo marks Awo’s script down

Veteran marker of gown, now town.

But when does a marker misfire?

When the thesis turns out stronger,

Than the lecturer’s mental extent?

Or when ambition trumps the sense?

When a Yoruba man nears the deity.

In the common steps of the Laity.

Not knowing oro, substance of an in-law,

Convicting self as a moral outlaw.

Is it because the orange is now sucked,

So we consider a huge favour lost?

In the faculty of the foolish

Vital favours age and diminish………

Just so the masters could be happy

A man that sells his progeny cheaply

Forgetting furiously emergent moment,

Buyback fails with a mountain of money.

It is not a very fresh factor.

Look back at the critical juncture.

Where firelings were sent to fire

So Yorubas sink Yoruba in the mire.

Yes, the cool, high office breeze

Makes a pilgrim forget Calvary

It makes the drunk slap the masquerade.

And pour shame on the spirit’s face.

And goes the query of twenty.

Soon comes the response of thirty.

We’ve heard the rocking of a grave,

And throwing stones on a roof’s slates.

Of course, they court a curse.

On the inmate’s calm disturbed.

Sometimes, neither cursing nor blessing

But their mouths still not empty.