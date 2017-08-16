Oil tanker kills spare parts dealer in Lagos

By Joseph Undu & Jefferson Okeke

Tragedy struck at Berger-Suya Junction, Apapa area of Lagos State, when an unidentified motor spare parts seller was killed by a diesel-laden tanker with Lagos number plates XU 377 MUS, said to have suffered break failure.

According to an eyewitness, the unidentified victim was said to be of South-Eastern extraction and was brought to Lagos barely two months ago by his brother for apprenticeship.

The eyewitness, a mechanic, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard: “The man closed from work and was on his way home before the diesel-laden tanker had a break failure and hit the man, who was trying to cross to the other side of the road.

“The driver and motor boy were the only persons inside the tanker; they escaped unhurt and were taken away by Police to avoid being lynched by a mob that attempted to set the tanker ablaze.”

The victim’s body was later taken away by the Police.