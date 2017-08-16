Ochonogor tasks amnesty programme beneficiaries

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—PRO-CHANCELLOR of Novena University, Ogume, Delta State, Dr. Chuks Ochonogor, has charged beneficiaries of amnesty programme for post-graduate studies to work hard to justify the Federal Government’s huge financial commitment to their studies, warning against cultism and other vices.

Giving the charge during an orientation programme organised for the students at the Amai Campus of the institution, Ochonogor stressed the need for them to take their studies seriously and be of good conduct.

Commending the Head of Department, Onshore Education, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major Hassan Mowarin (retd), for personally verifying the students before the orientation programme, he said: “With good attitude, we can change our country and make it what we want it to be. We are here to reform, change and make you better persons.”

On his part, the law maker representing Warri federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, commended the Federal Government for the sponsorship of the programme, expressing optimism that the students will be of good behaviour.