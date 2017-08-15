Obiano set for APGA factional primaries today

By Vincent Ujumadu

EVERYTHING is set for today’s primaries of the Chief Victor Oye-led All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, which would take place at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

Oye said, yesterday, that though several forms were made available for governorship aspirants, only Governor Willie Obiano completed and returned the forms. He said 150 statutory delegates would participate at the primaries, including the incumbent governor, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, of APGA, the deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mrs. Rita Maduako, members of the National Assembly from Anambra State elected on the platform of the party, state assembly members, local government chairmen and members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party from Anambra State.

According to him, altogether, there are 1109 delegates for today’s governorship primaries, adding that though only one person had returned the forms, all the necessary procedure must be followed in the selection of the candidate of the party. He also explained that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were already on ground for the exercise and expressed optimism that there would be hitch free primaries.

Oye said: “I call the shots in APGA and I am the sole signatory to the party’s account. The name, Martin Agbaso, does not exist in any document of APGA and I want the police to arrest him for breaking into my office in Abuja during which money and other vital documents were carted away.”