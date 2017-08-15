Obiano picks APGA ticket

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE governorship primary of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, ended last night at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka with the sole aspirant and incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano picking the ticket of the party for the November 18 polls.

Though the governor was the only aspirant, all the 1092 delegates still cast their votes. At the end of the counting, 1070 voted yes, while 11 delegates voted no. There were 11 invalid votes, while five delegates did not vote.