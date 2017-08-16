Obiano has performed, deserves second term — Obi, Anambra APGA boss

MR. Norbert Obi, chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in this interview reviews developments ahead of the election saying the APC was all smoke without fire. Excerpts:

WHAT is your assessment of Governor Obiano’s performance in office?

I will start by thanking the governor for making APGA faithful proud in Nigeria and the world at large. To be honest with you, APGA members are sincerely proud of Governor Obiano’s performance in office. The governor has performed excellently well beyond the expectation of Ndi-Anambra. Governor Obiano has truthfully justified the confidence reposed in him by Ndi-Anambra. Governor Obiano came into office prepared to use his private sector wealth of experience and innovative ideas to deliver dividends of good governance to the good people of Anambra State.

Opposition party leaders said that they would destroy the Awka flyover project when they take over power in the state, according to them the project is substandard and causing obstruction at Awka Federal highway.

Standard certification

That is what you hear from irresponsible opposition party leaders. The person that made that reckless statement is Chris Ngige, and that is to say that Anambra APC has nothing to offer Ndi Anambra except destruction.

I remember vividly that Nigeria Society of Engineers gave the Awka flyover project a standard certification and they also certified it okay for commuters to use. Just recently, an APC Lagos based activist took a swipe on Anambra APC leaders for the armchair criticism and irresponsible opposition politics they are playing in our State.

But what we are hearing and getting from Anambra opposition leaders is a well-orchestrated blackmail and armchair criticism. They are playing irresponsible opposition politics in Anambra State, and Ndi-Anambra are now aware that they have nothing good to offer them. What they do is threatening Ndi Anambra on how they will deploy Federal might to conquer Ndi-Anambra.

We are already prepared to resist such devilish plot vehemently with the last drop of our blood because even God said in the bible that ‘when you resist the devil, he will flee from you.’ That is what we are going to do to APC and PDP in the forthcoming November 18, 2017 governorship election. Anybody threatening to destroy the three flyovers constructed by Obiano’s administration at Awka does not mean well for Ndi-Anambra, and Ndi Anambra will use their voting power to stop such evil plan.

What is your view on APGA leadership crisis?

There is no leadership crisis in APGA because the authentic APGA leader is Chief Dr. Willie Obiano and Ozo Victor Oye remains our indefatigable national chairman. Usurpers will not be allowed to hijack the office of APGA national chairman. What I want you to know is that undemocratic forces are plotting to use a well orchestrated devilish plot to disorganize our party ahead of the November 18 Governorship election, but they have failed because APGA will remain one united and indivisible party under the firm leadership of Governor Obiano and Ozo Victor Oye.

The factional National Chairman of APGA is planning to conduct primaries for the forthcoming November 18 Governorship election, and he hinged his reason on the Court of Appeal judgment that validated his leadership of the party. What is your reaction to this development?

Point of correction, we don’t have factions in our party. As I said earlier, we only have one leadership of APGA ably led by Ozo Victor Oye. Martin Agbaso and his cohorts are not members of APGA. We don’t know them as card carrying members of APGA; they are impostors. Having said this, I will also use this medium to debunk the claim of Martin Agbaso that the Court of Appeal gave judgment in his favour.

The appeal in Enugu Division of Court of Appeal is still ongoing, and judgment has not been delivered on the substantive matter. The truth is that as at today, Martin Agbaso lacks the legal authority and locus standi to parade himself as APGA acting national chairman and to conduct primaries. A competent court in Anambra, Nnewi, and Awka High Court, recently delivered judgment restraining Martin Agbaso and his cohorts from parading themselves as leaders of APGA and from performing the statutory functions of the party leadership.

To me, Martin Agbaso is dancing a foolish political macabre dance that will yield no fruitful result for him. My message to APGA faithful is that they should not be discouraged. They should continue to support the Ozo Victor Oye led leadership of APGA and the truly working administration of Governor Obiano. All those throwing spanners on the victory wheel of Governor Obiano’s merited second term project are failures, and they will remain failures. Their evil plot of stopping Governor Obiano’s re-election is dead on arrival.

For me, I can see everything turning around for the good of our party and for the good of Ndi Anambra because Governor Obiano’s merited second term in office bid is already a divine sealed deal that cannot be truncated by dirty hatchet job executors and propaganda merchants whose known stock in trade is deploying their blackmail prowess for the feeding of their insatiable stomach infrastructure appetite.