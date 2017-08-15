Obaseki warns corps members against unauthorised journeys

Benin – Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has warned corps members against undertaking unnecessary and unauthorised journeys because the roads are unsafe.

Obaseki gave the advice on Tuesday in Benin at the closing ceremony of the 2017 NYSC Batch `A’ Stream II Orientation course.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shuaibu, said having invested so much in the corps members, their families and the nation needed them alive.

He said that corps members should travel only when necessary and with the permission of their employers and the NYSC.

Obaseki further urged them to integrate with the people in the rural areas and respect the culture of their host communities.

He also appealed to employers not to reject corps members posted to them.

The governor further advised corps members to be imbibe positive attitudinal change by shunning corruption and nepotism which, he noted, had ravaged the entire society.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Abdulahi Yusuf, while presenting the 1,837 members, said that 934 males and 903 females, had successfully completed the three-week orientation course.

Yusuf urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme in their places of primary assignment.

He advised them to contribute their quota to the development of the state, especially in the areas of education and healthcare, among others.