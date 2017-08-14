NYSC redeploys 109 corps members from Jigawa

One hundred and nine corps members posted to Jigawa in the Batch `A’ Stream have been redeployed to other states, according to Mr Michael Amolo, NYSC Coordinator in the state.

Amolo disclosed this on Monday in Dutse, when NYSC Director General, Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, paid an inspection visit to the NYSC camp.

“Among those redeployed were 25 pregnant women, 11 nursing mothers and 73 others with health challenges,” Amolo said.

He said that the affected corps members were redeployed after management considered their pleas and found them genuine and legitimate.

According to him, 1,767 corps members were registered, compromising 1,278 males 489 females.

In his response, Kazaure, who was represented by Mrs. Adetun Makinde, Director, Human Resources Management, NYSC headquarters, Abuja, advised corps members to respect the religion, culture and tradition of their host communities.

He also urged them to take advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to prepare for a more productive life after the service.