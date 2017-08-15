NYPF tackles power saboteurs

By Charles Kumolu

IRKED by the poor power supply in the country, the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, has concluded plans to hold a two-day workshop for host community youth leaders where power stations and pipeline installations are located across the country.

A statement by the convener of the event, scheduled to hold from September 25 to 26 in Abuja, NYPF, Mr. Moses Siasia, said the move became important given the need to engage key actors in the sabotage of the power sector, who had contributed to Nigeria’s less than 3,000 megawatts generating status.

His words: “This shameful act of sabotage is mainly caused by youths of our generation, who have lost faith and do not see themselves as stakeholders in our society.

“It is imperative to note with our recent findings that it is only few stakeholders and players in the power sector that is concerned about finding a solution to this menace, while some see it as a cash cow because of their selfish interests.

“But for us as NYPF, we see it as an opportunity to contribute our quota towards nation building. At the end of the workshop, participants will be strategically engaged as volunteers for proper security of the nation’s power assets for effective and efficient increased power supply and service delivery.”