Nwoke pledges to reposition NAMB to drive financial inclusion

By Providence Emmanuel and Emmanuel Elebeke

MANAGING Director, HASAL Microfinance Bank, Mr. Rogers Nwoke, has emerged as the President of National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) in the country, vowing to reposition the association to drive financial inclusion.

Speaking after his election, he promised to unite all the members of the association so as to create equal opportunities and tap into programmes within the subsector and also project the association.

Nwoke promised further to bring together all the members and reposition them as an internationally respected industry by stimulating innovative and sustainable microfinance practice that guarantees financial inclusion and wealth creation for the economically active poor.

He stated: “Given the current state of the association, there is an urgent need to revive and integrate all its functional organs such as the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Executive Council (NEC) and the Central Executive Committee (CEC), to enable them pursue a common cause for sustainable growth.

“Will create strategic partnerships with development organizations both locally and internationally to tap into laudable programs to support microfinance banks in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, immediate past Acting President of the association, Mallam Nasiru Baba, urged all members of the association to support the new executive committee so as to achieve their mandate in the interest of customers and national microeconomic development.

Other elected executives of the association include: Ms. Titi Savage of Personal Trust Microfinance Bank; Mr. Victor Okhaimo, Managing Director, Premium Microfinance; among others.