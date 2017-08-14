Nwike confident on primaries

By Dapo Akinrefon

APC aspirant, Dr. Patrick Bufo Nwike, has expressed confidence that he is the aspirant to beat.

Speaking, Nwike who is one of the 12 aspirants cleared to contest the weekend primaries said he has the Midas touch to make a difference in the state if given the ticket to contest the coming governorship election.

“If our great party chooses the best aspirant as its candidate for the contest, the November election is as good as won,” enthusing that, “I stand a good chance of picking the ticket going by the quality of my programmes,” he said.

Expressing optimism, the aspirant said if he is picked as the candidate, he would win and his administration would key into the South-East Regional Economic Development (SEREDEC), to move the state forward.

He said the development programme, if properly implemented is capable of moving the entire South-East States to an enviable industrial and infrastructural height saying, “no state is expected to be an island to it.”

He said “I am of the strong conviction that, inequity in the polity caused the renewed agitation for the state of Biafra,” adding that the agitation could not have arisen if the recommendations of the 2014 National Confab have been implemented.

The recommendations, he pointed out, “were meant to address the inequity in the polity and the agitations would have died down if they were implemented.”