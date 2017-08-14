Notice of quit to northerners, Yoruba: N-Delta militants divided

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

YENAGOA— MILITANTS in Niger Delta have been torn apart over last Thursday’s quit notice by Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, CNDA, asking northerners and Yoruba to leave the oil region before October 1 ahead of resumption of attacks on oil installations.

The statement by NDA convener, John Duku, Ekpo Ekpo of Niger Delta Volunteers, Osarolor Nedam of Niger Delta Warriors, Henry Etete, Niger Delta Peoples Fighters; Asuquo Henshaw, Bakassi Freedom Fighters; Ibinabo Horsfall, Niger Delta Movement for Justice and other militant leaders, had also asked northern and Yoruba owners of oil blocks in the region to vacate them by October 1.

But another group of militants, Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, yesterday, disagreed with them, saying: “The call for the Yoruba and the northerners to leave the Niger Delta is not the solution to the genuine demands of the Niger Delta people.”

Spokesperson of the group, W. O. I. Izon Ebi in a statement, yesterday, said, “The NDRC and the 21st century youths of the Niger Delta call on our royal fathers and distinguished personalities of PANDEF to swing into action and call an emergency meeting to address this current call for the Yoruba and the northerners to vacate the Niger Delta before October 1.”

The group also demanded a time frame for the implementation of the promises, including relocation of operational headquarters to the region, building of oil refineries, take-off of Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko and other palliatives made to PANDEF by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, August 4, in Abuja.

NDRC said: “This call is borne out of the PANDEF’s inability to call for a meeting to address the agitators and the Niger Delta people after the emergency meeting with acting President.”

PANDEF decries the quit notice

Meanwhile, PANDEF, yesterday, criticized the quit notice issued northerners and Yoruba by CNDA, dismissing it as “irresponsible.”

Coordinating Secretary, PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, in a statement, said: “A meeting of PANDEF and relevant stakeholders has been scheduled to hold in the next few days to discuss the various concessions reached with Acting President Osinbajo, recently at Abuja.”

The group, therefore, advised all compatriots in the Niger Delta region, particularly the youths, to remain calm, patient and patriotic, “as we re-double our efforts towards the peaceful resolution of the challenges in the region, including the restructuring of the country along the lines of fiscal federalism.”