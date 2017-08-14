Northern youths hold rally in support of Buhari in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – Youths in their hundred, Monday, staged a peaceful procession in support of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in the United Kingdom for more than 90 days on medical vacation.

The Kaduna procession was coming few days after two groups, pro and anti Buhari protesters, held similar rally in Abuja.

The Kaduna rally allegedly drew youths from various states of the north and terminated at the Kaduna government House where they were addressed by government officials, led by the commissioner in charge of Stakeholder Affairs, Shehu Balarabe as well as governor Nasir El Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan.

They carried placard with inscription, “Kaduna Youths Network Support Buhari”, “We support Buhari to stay in office, not to step down”,”Budget Padding is corruption”.

The spokesman for the group, Ibrahim Garkuwa, said said the rally was called to drum support for the president, adding that they are happy with the manner which President Buhari’s administration has governed the country in the last two years.

Another member of the group, Muhàmmed Sani noted that in spite of repeated attempts to portray the present administration as not performing, the President has achieved far better than his predecessors.

He said President Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians, especially in areas of anti-corruption fight and security despite the challenges he met on ground.

According to them, those calling for his resignation are enemies of the country who are not happy with the successes recorded by his administration in ridding Nigeria of corruption.

The group maintained that the President has not violated the Constitution to warrant the call for his resignation after he had properly handed over to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The commissioner for Stakeholder relations who addressed the youths on behalf of the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai thanked then for being law abiding.