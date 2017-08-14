Nobody will stop election in Anambra North — MASSOB, BIM

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Anambra North Zone of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, has affirmed that no one can stop the November 18, 2017 Governorship election in the zone.

Leader of MASSOB-BIM in Anambra North Zone, Chief Vincent Iloh who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard said, the group has already perfected arrangements for hosting the founder of MASSOB and BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, who will be visiting Onitsha on September 13th 2017 to address the people of the state on the need to participate actively in the election.

He said: “Chief Uwazurike chose the day 13, September because of its significance to the struggle for actualization of Biafra. It will interest you to know that it was the day MASSOB was born, in 1999, we will also celebrate the day in Onitsha, as all Biafrans from different states of South East, South South and Middle Belt and those residing in other parts of the federation to celebrate the day.”

“He will also tell the people and residents of the state that the governorship election will hold in Anambra state on November 18, 2017, because it has nothing to do with Biafra actualization agitation”, he said.