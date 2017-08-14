Nigeria’ll benefit from deep sea mining—NIMASA

By By Gbenga Oke

THE Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said Nigeria will benefit from deep sea mining through effective harnessing of the opportunities by working with the International Seabed Authority, ISBA.

He also said Federal Government was developing policies that will aid the harnessing of resources and will be working closely with ISBA.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Assembly of the International Seabed Authority, ISBA, held in Kingston, Jamaica, he noted that irrespective of the numerous resources in Nigeria, there was the need to work more closely with ISBA in the area of seabed resources exploration.

Peterside, who led the Nigerian delegation to the event, commended ISBA for its role in the optimal utilisation of seabed resources among maritime stakeholders and solicited assistance in the area of capacity building to survey deep sea and establish data base of mineral resources available for the benefit of mankind.

Peterside said: “The Ministry of Transportation is developing a blue economic policy and strategy, which will incorporate sustainable development of the country’s deep seabed resources and at the moment, as the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic office has been undertaking hydrographic survey and charting the maritime area.

“NIMASA is working with Nigerian Navy to effectively enforce the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international maritime instruments.

“While seeking exploitation of the mineral resources of our maritime jurisdiction’s seabed, marine environment preservation and protection will continue to be top priority.

“Nigeria is ready to cooperate with and support the work of the authority while looking forward to benefiting from available opportunities.”