‘Nigeria must be united, no war’

The spiritual leader of one love family Satguru Maharaj Ji, has warned those fanning the embers of war to desist because the nation will not divide ‘‘come what may.’’

Maharaj Ji said this on Wednesday when he paid visit to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Alausa, Lagos.

He said that the time was up against neo-colonialists, tribal leaders, racists and ethnic overlords who he said were dividing the nation.

The cleric, who condemned the quit notice issued to Igbos to leave the North by Arewa Youths, warning against the damaging consequences of war.

“The anti-Igbo quit notice should be ignored,’’ he said.

He said that in a war situation, it would be difficult to distinguish ethnic nationalities, adding that such should not be envisaged.

The spiritual leaders also called on politicians to stop fanning the embers of hate among the various geo-political zones.

The cleric said that all regions of the country had a stake in the project Nigeria and the right to the presidency whose autonomy did not belong to any region, group or political class.

“I am neither for pro-South nor anti-North. I am for a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria, where the life of every Nigerian is protected and adequately catered for.

“Not with the unpatriotic and feeble minded leaders can Nigeria attain the exceptional greatness assigned to it by special divine grace.

According to him, the unity of the nation is a must, assuring Nigerians that there would be no war but peace in the nation.

NAN