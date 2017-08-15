NGO tasks Nigerian youths on leadership

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS—The Founder of the Salim-Wits Leadership Club, a non-governmental organisation, Ambassador Dan Ekoko, has charged Nigerian youths to brace up for leadership positions in the country, adding that they must be ready to step into the shoes of those leading the country.

Admonishing participants during a training programme tagged: The Spirit of Leadership, organised by the NGO for youths around Yaba area, at the National Library, Lagos, Ekoko said it is necessary for Nigerian youths to build their capacity to bring about the necessary change in the country.

Speaking on the mission of the club, ambassador Ekoko said: “We want to build leaders that will make the needed change that we need in our country, leaders that will be effective and committed in their various calling that will bring our country to the world best and that is why we engaged our youths in series of leadership seminars that will be of great benefit to them in their various leadership position.”

“At Salimo-Wits Leadership Club, we believe in orientating Nigerian youths because we want them to emulate leaders with good leadership qualities and not leaders that use leadership position to accumulate wealth for themselves.”