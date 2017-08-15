New car crushes retiree owner to death in Nsukka

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Confusion engulfed residents of Ogurugu Road in Nsukka over the death of a water corporation retiree, who was crushed to death by his car at a petrol station in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Vanguard gathered that the retiree, identified as Ochi Joseph, of Affa in Udi Local Government Area of the state, drove to Willie Ekere Filling Station along Ogurugu Road to fuel his new car, a Toyota Avensis, with number plates LND 74 ABM.

The deceased, it was learned, started the car after fuelling, engaged the automatic gear only to discover that the bonnet was half-closed.

Attendants at the filling station told Vanguard that the deceased, on noticing that his bonnet was half-closed, came down from the car, forgetting to return the gear to park.

While he was attempting to close the bonnet, the car started to move. He tried to stop it only for the car to gain momentum. The car crushed the owner to death.

The eyewitness further said it was a lone accident, as the deceased was trying to stop the car from crashing into the fence of the filling station by attempting to push it back.

Sympathisers rushed him to Joseph Faith Foundation Hospital opposite the filling station, but he was confirmed dead on arrival.