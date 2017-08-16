For missing flight MH370: Satellite analysis suggests likely area

An analysis of satellite images by Australian scientists has potentially narrowed the search area for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 to three specific locations in the southern Indian Ocean, a new report said on Wednesday.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in a new report on satellite and drift analysis that French satellite captured four images of “probably man-made” floating objects two weeks after the disappearance of MH370.

The Boeing 777 flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing went missing with 239 passengers and crew on board on March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed into the sea.

There is no clear evidence that the images show debris from the same plane, but drift analysis suggests the parts could have come from an area identified by experts in 2016 as the most likely place for the aircraft to be found.

The area was not searched from the air at the time or during the later underwater search, but it is located to the north of the previous 120,000 sq km underwater search zone.

“Clearly we must be cautious. These objects have not been definitely identified as MH370 debris,” the Head of ATSB, Greg Hood, said in a statement.

“The information contained within the Geoscience Australia and ATSB report may be useful in informing any further search effort that may be mounted in the future.”