I missed Moses – Conte

Chelsea of England manager, Antonio Conte has admitted he missed the services of Victor Moses in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at home against Burnley, but promised to plug all holes in their next match against fellow-London-based side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Though Moses was sighted in the stands, alongside Nigerian ex-international, Michael Emenalo, during the game, Conte said the former Crystal Palace and Wigan Athletic ace would have been of better use on the pitch.

Quizzed by reporters about the lack of available players next week, especially as Pedro, Eden Hazard and Timoue Bakayoko are on the sidelines due to injuries, Conte stressed that he is not worried.

He said : “I am not worried because we have to trust in our work and today there were there injured players, one player missed for a ban.”