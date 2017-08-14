Minister advises youths against anti-social behaviours

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, has advised youths to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour and cultivate peace and discipline, being the bedrock of a successful society.

Dalung gave the advice at a dialogue organised by the Youth Development and Reformation Initiative in commemoration of the 2017 International Youth Day (IYD) in Abuja.

Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, describes International Youth Day as “an awareness day designated by the United Nations.

“The purpose is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth.

“The first IYD was observed on Aug.12, 2000 and is being observed annually on Aug.12.’’

Newsmen report that theme for 2017 is: “Youth Building Peace.’’

Dalung said, “I urge you to rededicate yourself to this laudable project, as you stand out to be counted as an ambassador of peace.

“ I have no doubt that this programme will provide an opportunity to unveil the inherent talents among our youths and channel the resources to the economic growth and sustainable peace and security.’’

In his remarks, Mr Hope George, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta, said that young people were hope of any nation.

“Youths must wake up to assume leadership responsibilities. I called on the leaders to utilise the positive potential of our youth.

“ I commend the National Assembly for passing the `Not Too Young To Run Bill` and the Peace Corp of Nigeria (PCN) Bill,” George said.

In his comments, Mr Daniel Kadzai, the National President, Youth Wing, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), said, “Peace sustains only in a situation where youths are deliberately allowed to participate in shaping their destiny.

“Peace is, therefore, a state of order, of freedom from fear and want of being secure.’’

Also, Mr Ben Duntoye, the Executive Director, Youth Development and Reformation Initiative, said that youths need to show high sense of responsibility, commitment and unity.

“Youths need to sit up; enough of complaints, hold your destiny in your hands, be aware that power is not given freely, but you need to go for it.

“The trend globally is young leadership and believe the case of Nigeria will not be different comes 2019,” he said.

IYD is also an opportunity for governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide.

During IYD, concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings involving national and local government officials and youth organisations take place around

the world.

NAN