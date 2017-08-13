Mercy Johnson, Uche Jombo take stage as Glo music tour hits Suleja

By Ayo Onikoyi

Top Nollywood divas, Mercy Johnson and Uche Jombo were at their dazzling best when they took the stage as anchors penultimate Saturday at the rocky city of Suleja, Niger State, when Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour came calling to send the quiet town into euphoric bliss of good music from the best music acts the country has to offer.

The music concert held at the Tommy Hill Station Hotels, Suleja and was attended by thousands of fun seekers who enjoyed the best of music and dances in an evening that featured Six A-list music stars including Di’ja of Marvin Records, King of the Streets, Olamide, dancehall master, Runtown, Queens of Afro-pop, Omawumi, Nabania crooner, Flavour and celebrated music icon, Phyno.

First to perform was Glo brand ambassador and Marvin Record’s star, Di’Ja who kept the guests busy from beginning to the end of her performance. Starting with One Talk, she moved on to other hit tracks such as Aww, How can we be friends, Adaobi, Take Kiss and Air which she delivered with a touch of class to the delight of the crowd

Runtown was the next act on stage and it took him a very short time before taking control of the show. With Kolabo, Fijogbowo, Bend Down Pause, Superwoman and Suddenly hit tracks, Runtown got the guests on their feet and they all danced all through his performance.

Megbele crooner, Omawumi took over from Runtown and together with her stylish band members, they entertained the crowd fully with a combination of energetic dances and superlative delivery of her tracks which were roundly applauded. She crowned her outstanding performance with the rendition of her popular track, Bottom Belle.

Then came Nigeria’s leading highlife megastar, Chinedu Okoli, a.k.a. Flavour who was heralded to the stage with loud ovation. Like a true star, he dictated the pace from the onset and belted out several of his hit tracks with incredible energy to the joy of the fans. He gave the audience enough entertainment to last them for long before exiting the stage.

Next was Igbo ethno rapper and one of the most popular musicians in Nigeria today, Chibuzor Nelson Azubike, known as Phyno. A show master any day, Phyno dazzled the crowd with perfect rendition of several hit tracks including Financial Woman, E Chop My Money, I don suffer tracks which connected with the crowd before rounding off with the popular Fada fada.

King of the street, Olamide, joined Phyno on the stage at the last belt of his performance and what followed was a delightful collabo which sent the Suleja fans into a frenzy. It was after this that Olamide took over the stage and unleashed his hit track including Pepper them gang, Sakiti Bobo, Kodurosoke, Konkobilit, Reggae Blues, Don’t stop, Alowo majaye, Ori Iya mi and Dongoyaro tracks in quick succession to round off the night of fun.