Massive storage, outlets constitute NIPCOs assets — NPMC MD

MANAGING Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Marketing Company, (NPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Umar Ajiya, has outlined reasons that have contributed to NIPCO’s pivotal role in petroleum products storage and distribution across the country.

NPMC is an offshoot of the defunct Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, charged with the primary role of ensuring products availability to sustain the nation’s industries, running of automobiles and domestic cooking, LPG.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the terminal in Lagos, Mr. Ajiya who described the visit as homecoming, having been part of NIPCO LPG beginnings said massive storage and the combination of outlets of Nipco and 11Plc will make the synergy high for strategic marketing in getting products to the consumers at a faster pace, excellent service delivery, and the level of automation of the organization puts it in high pedigree in the league of depot operators.

“Massive trucking and hospitality of truck drivers which is not common in other depots has put Nipco plc on a better edge than other companies.”

The value distribution chain Nipco plays is a vital role as far as distribution of petroleum products is concerns across the country are highly commendable “the MD asserted.

He also noted that more importantly, the company’s management had run the terminal hitch free since it commenced operations in 2004 and had remained a reliable ally to NPMC in storage of products for thru-put as well as eventual loading NPMC bulk purchase marketers across the country.

“This [NIPCO] is a world class facility, we commend the entire management & staff of NIPCO & II Plc for the maintenance of an excellent outfit ‘’ the NPMC MD remarked.

Earlier in his address ,the Group Managing Director ,NIPCO ,Mr Venkataraman Venkatapathy who was ably supported by the Managing Director ,NIPCO ,Mr Sanjay Teotia and the MD ,II Plc ,Mr Tunji Oyebanji lauded the pre-eminent role of the MD NPMC in fuel distribution sequence .

He said the enduring relationship between the two organisations had been beneficial to the nation, especially the growing clientele who operated filling stations and dispense to the motorist and other fuel users.

The GMD informed that with the acquisition of erstwhile MON, the Group has over 500 retail outlets in the country with a strong presence in lubes while its ATK business is also coming up.

In his remarks, MD NIPCO, Mr Sanjay Teotia acknowledges the excellent working relationship with NPMC management which was well demonstrated again in the course of the visit through the generous comments on our facility, our people and your concern on enduring partnership between NPMC & NIPCO

According to him, the NNPC Group as a whole has being playing an essential role in the growth of the company ,one of which is the JV with Nigerian Gas Company through Green Gas ltd for the provision of needed infrastructure to aid use of compressed natural gas as auto fuel in the country .

He said the NPMC is a crucial ally in meeting the fuel needs of our esteemed marketers across the country ,a feat that we are always delighted to note at all times .

Mr Sanjay assured NPMC of the company’s unalloyed support and cooperation in meeting its set objectives even as both companies strive to add values to the Nigerian economy as far as petroleum storage and distribution is concerned