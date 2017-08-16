Man in court over alleged N1.6m fraud

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 42-year old man, Ogbebor Collins, in an Ota Magistrates’ Court, Ogun, over alleged N1.6million fraud.

Collins, who resides at No. 24 Oyetade St., Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is being tried on a count charge of allegedly obtaining money under false pretext.

The prosecutor, Mr Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June, 14, at about 2.00 p. m. at Sango-Ota, Ogun.

Gbesi alleged that the accused collected some goods worth N1.6 million on credit from the complainant, Aliu Adande, for his palm kernel business.

He told the court that the accused, however, reneged in his pledge to pay the complainant the said sum on an agreed date.

”All efforts made by the complainant to get the accused pay the money proved abortive.

“The complainant reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested,’’ Gbesi said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate S. O. Banwo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N600, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 3

NAN