M.I Abaga headlines Legend Extra Stout Real Deal Experience Music Tour in Abuja

One of Nigeria’s iconic rappers, M.I Abaga, is set to headline Legend Extra Stout’s signature nationwide music tour, Real Deal Experience, in Abuja come Sunday, the 2nd of September, 2017 at The Palms, Galadimawa, Abuja.

The Real Deal Experience is a music tour powered by Legend Extra Stout. It takes Nigeria’s biggest music stars across various cities around the country to entertain local fans and provide great consumer experience that Legend Extra Stout is known for.

The tour will be making its first stop in Abuja this year after a thrilling experience in Nnewi, Enugu, Uyo and Aba in February, April and May respectively. During the event, consumers will be rewarded with exciting gifts such as flat screen TVs, generators and refrigerators, among other high-end household items.

Commenting on the return of the nationwide tour, Portfolio Manager – Mainstream, Lager and Stout brands, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Agu said:

“In our usual tradition of giving the best to Nigerians, we are glad to bring the thrills, fun and excitement of the Legend Real Deal Experience to the Federal Capital Territory. Besides giving the residents of Abuja an unforgettable experience, we will also be interacting with our consumers in this beautiful city and rewarding them with a great experience.”

While speaking on his planned appearance at the Legend Real Deal Experience, M.I. Abaga, said, “Trust me, I’m super excited to be performing in Abuja. While it’s definitely not my first time headlining a show in the city, performing in Abuja to my beautiful fans always excites me in ways I cannot easily express. So yes, I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait to thrill them in September. Big ups to Legend Extra Stout.”

Part of the activities lined up for the event includes an online talent competition on Legend Extra Stout’s social media pages that will reward the winner with N50, 000.

The Real Deal Experience nationwide music tour has over the years seen some of Nigeria’s entertainers like Timaya, 9ice, Kcee, Oritsefemi among others entertain Nigerians across different cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, Umuahia, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Abakaliki, and Owerri to name a few.

The Real Deal Experience will visit other major cities in Nigeria in the coming weeks.