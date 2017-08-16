Like Obasanjo, I consulted Adeboye before becoming VP — Osinbajo

By Sam Eyoboka & Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Acting President Yemi Osinbajo , yesterday, disclosed the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Dolapo, were the two persons he consulted before accepting to serve as the country’s Vice President in 2015.

The consultation, he disclosed tallied with that of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who also sad that the highly revered man of God was among the three persons that were consulted before he accepted to join in the 1999 presidential election.

Osinbajo in his perspective of the man Adeoye: His life and calling at the public presentation of a book: Pastor E.A Adeboye: His Life and Calling said that because he was not a politician when the opportunity came, only two persons were in his mind to get their consent.

“And those two were my wife and Daddy G.O. Over the years, Daddy had been instrumental factor to my spiritual growth. Just like Baba Obasanjo, I consulted Daddy and gave the go-ahead to accept the VP position, before then, I was not a politician,” he said.

The acting president noted that RCCG was the only Church that has been able to pull the largest gathering at a convention in the world, saying; “Apart from Coca-cola, the Church is next in mileage across the world. And it all has to do with sincerity, dedication and humility of Daddy G.O.” Osinbajo disclosed.

Earlier, Obasanjo who was the chairman at the occasion, described Adeboye as a man who had touched more lives than the politicians in the country, adding that RCCG leader’s spiritual prowess personally influenced his life.

According to the former President, as a politician, we are supposed to touch lives, but, for Pastor Adeboye, he has touched more lives than politicians. He has been a man of God with a difference, whom I benefited from personally when I was consulting to contest the 1999 election.”

Wife of Pastor Adeboye, Folu, said that the book being launched was produced without the knowledge of her husband, “because it is part of the year of surprises we are going to be having.”

She acknowledged the role played by the 40 authors in ensuring that the publication was near perfect, “because only God can be perfect,” she said.

Adeboye in his contribution said that he must have been kept away from the programme for a purpose and that God did not reveal anything to him on it, because if he was foretold, he would not have approved of it.

And the reason is simple, who should be celebrated? Me or the person who sent me on the message? Anyway, just like Baba (Obasanjo) had requested, I forgive you all,” Adeboye said.