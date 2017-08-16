How LG promotes green environment with eco-friendly gadgets

By Prince Osuagwu

LG Electronics says it has been a strong advocate of green environment and has continued to practice a responsible environmental stewardship by producing eco-friendly appliances, air conditioners and other products designed to help users reduce energy consumption.

The company said that to help reduce hazardous substances such as heavy metals and chemicals in its products, it has committed itself fully in promoting green production by making its products more recyclable and easy to dispose at the end of the products’ lifespan.

Eco-friendly products are products that do not harm the environment whether in their production, use or disposal stages. These products help to preserve the environment by significantly reducing pollution. The company said that some of its products, including refrigerators, tvs, washing machines, air conditioners among others have earned awards by the U.S. Environmental Protection agency for continuing leadership in protecting the environment with energy efficient consumer electronics.

Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Taeick Son said: “We in LG are fully committed to having more of Greenhouse products to protect the environment from hazardous impact which could spell doom for mankind. We have deliberately adopted it as a policy which means, at every strata of production, we are conscious of the fact that the environment must be kept safe for all to live in and that is what LG Electronics stands for.”

He said that the company’s efforts to increase the number of carbon-free, energy-efficient products can save consumers millions of naira in electricity costs and diminish greenhouse gas emission drastically. “The LG Multi V 5 is a perfect example that offers ultimate energy management by analyzing data to forecast energy usage preventing users from exceeding consumption guidelines. Its Inverter compressor also increase part load efficiency and enhances its ability to reach the desired temperature while the Ocean black Fin protects against corrosive substances and industrial pollution” he claimed.