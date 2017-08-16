Let’s have special courts for corruption cases, Don tells FG

A university lecturer, Dr Awotein George, has advised the Federal Government to establish special courts to try all those accused of corruption.

George, who lectures at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, gave the advice on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said that establishment of such court, with upright judges to preside, would guarantee the success of the war against corruption in the country.

George said that the trial of people accused of corruption in regular courts would drag for years in a manner that could impact negatively on the campaign.

According to him, quick dispensation of justice will send strong signals to potential corrupt public officials, politicians, businessmen and women in Nigeria.

George, who is the Head of Department, Fisheries and Aquatic Environment, said that adequate punishment should be pronounced on any convicted person to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I will not want convicted persons to be sentenced to death.

“We should make up our minds to stop corruption. Corruption should be discouraged at all levels,” George said.

NAN