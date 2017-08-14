LASSA FEVER: High alert as Ogun confirms 1 case

By Daud Olatunji

Surveillance officers and health workers in Lagos and Ogun States have been placed on high alert, even as Ogun State confirmed 1 case of Lassa fever and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, assured that confirmed cases in the institution are responding to treatment.

Confirming the Ogun case, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaiye said the patient, a 20-year- old male, had been isolated at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba in Abeokuta,

He said the patient who tested positive following a trip back to the state from Lagos, is responding to treatment even as 66 persons that had direct contact with him are under surveillance and the hospital where he was admitted fumigated and decontaminated.

Surveillance officers and the health workers in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state are on red alert for Lassa fever in the state.

Meanwhile, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, yesterday said that the confirmed Lassa fever cases in the institution are responding to treatment.

The Chief Medical Director, Prof Chris Bode who disclosed this, also said those under surveillance are doing well.

Bode said the hospital management would issue official update on the outbreak today.

Last week, Lagos confirmed five Lassa cases with 2 deaths and 150 placed under surveillance.