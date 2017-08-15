LASG electrifies dark spots, streets to boost night economy

LAGOS State Government has embarked on massive installation of street lights at dark spots as well as inner streets to enhance security and boost night economy in the state. The State Commissioner for Energy, Adewale Oluwo, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in his office at Alausa, Ikeja.

Oluwo said the measure was part of efforts to eliminate the activities of hoodlums and miscreant who are fond of using dark spots to perpetrate evil, thus affecting commercial activities at night. According to him, many communities which hitherto, had been without electricity have been successfully connected.

Also, he said that major roads, pedestrian walkways and under bridges in various parts of Lagos have been lit within the last 12 months, adding, “the State government adopted the management of all street light within Lagos, irrespective of legacy ownership through Ministry of Energy to ensure uniformity of standards, and sustainable approach to monitoring and maintaining of installation. Some of the street lights have to be connected to the Independent Power Plant, IPP, at Alausa, Mainland and Lekki to save cost and ensure efficiency.”