14-yr-old girl aborts three pregnancies for father

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—A popular pastor of a new generation church in Kano State has been detained by the Police authorities in Kano for allegedly raping twin sisters, aged 13, and their 11-year-old sibling.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kano Police Command, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, stated that the Pastor was arrested after a formal complaint by parents of the victims and their neighbours.

DSP Majia decried the rising spate of rape cases in the state, saying that “since August 1, 34 cases were recorded, which in essence translates to an alarming situation if efforts are not multiplied against it.

“In the light of this ugly development, it is necessary for the Police to call on the general public, especially parents, guardians, teachers and other stakeholders, to take a firm stand on the general activities of their wards, who always turn out to be victims of such dastardly acts.

Cases of incest

“It is unimaginable to see a father taking advantage of his biological daughter in the absence of her mother. Such instances are where one Abubakar, aged 40, of Unguwa Uku quarters, Kano, was found to have raped his biological 14-year-old daughter, who survived three abortions.

“Also, one Ibrahim, 25, of Zangon Marikita quarters, was arrested for raping his cousin-sister several times.

“Pastor Samuel of Sabongari, Kano, was arrested for raping 13-year-old twin sisters and their 11-year-old sister. Also, one Haruna and Lawan both of Sheka Quarters, Kano, conspired and acted in an unnatural manner against their nine-year-old old male victim.

“All the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.”

The Police spokesman pointed out that from the 34 cases recorded, 35 suspects were arrested while 36 victims, aged between five and 13 years, are involved.

He urged members of the community, especially neighbours and relations, to “keenly and closely look into their neighbourhood with a view to detecting any unruly behaviour.

“Presently, about 15 pending cases of sexual assault will be transferred to SCIID for discreet investigations from various divisions,” he added.