Kogi Assembly increases by 4 Gov. Bello’s special advisers to 25

The Kogi House of Assembly on Tuesday approved four additional Special Advisers for Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The approval followed a letter from the governor requesting the approval of the House to make the appointments, the Speaker, Mr. Matthew Kolawole, said.

With the approval, the number of Special Advisers will increase from 21 to 25.

The names of the advisers have yet to be forwarded to the House.

But the governor had in his letter said he made the request “in the interest of fairness and proportional representation and to accommodate the special needs of larger local government areas like Lokoja, Ankpa, Okene and Dekina, whose interests are currently under served by the rule of one Special Adviser per local government area.”

In a related development, the House at its Tuesday plenary authorised the governor to raise N1.9 billion from Zenith Bank to finance the State Government’s 50 per cent counterpart contribution for the Universal Basic Education (UBE) projects in the state.

The Speaker said the resolution authorising the local borrowing was adopted by the 15 members present at plenary.

The governor had congratulated Kolawole on his emergence as speaker, describing the election as a ”testimonial of your capacities as a legislator and leader among your colleagues.”