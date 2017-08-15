Kebbi settles pensioners with N79m Paris refunds

By Kabir Dankatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—Kebbi State Government has said it had settled pensioners with N79 million of N5.9 billion Paris Club refunds it received from the Federal Government.

At a briefing in Birnin Kebbi, Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Augie, said N1.5 billion was deducted every month by the state for the payment of monthly salaries to 19,133 civil servants out of the N2.7 billion it received from the federation account.

He said: “We received the first tranche and instructions by the Federal Government are to use it to settle salary arrears and for infrastructural development. So, essentially, the first tranche went to gratuity and pension arrears. The other half went to infrastructural development and this current one is to be spent the same way.”

Augie further disclosed that the state government recovered about N56 billion from over 1,000 dormant accounts of MDs through the implementation of TSA accounts, saying the state IGR has increased from N270 million to N800 million.