Kabba-Ilorin Road Project: Kogi governor commends FG

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has commended the Federal Government for approving the rehabilitation of the long abandoned Kabba-Ilorin road.

The Governor who spoke through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo said the rehabilitation will compliment the drive of his administration at improving the economy of the State through infrastructural development.

“The decision of the Federal Government to award the road project is good news to our administration and the good people of Kogi State. A few months ago, the Governor paid the Honourable Minister for Works a courtesy visit. During the visit, the need to rehabilitate the road and other federal roads that are in bad shape in the state.

“The Governor wishes to thank the Federal Government for fulfilling its promise to him and the people of the state. He commends members of the National Assembly who contributed one way or the other to the realization of the project approval”.

Governor Bello expressed confidence that the project will kick-off soon to enable Kogites benefit from the “Change they voted for”.

“In 2015, Kogites expressed their confidence in the leadership of our President, Muhammadu Buhari. Today, that trust has been rewarded. President Buhari is reworking Nigeria and things are gradually falling in place. I am confident that Kogi will continue to benefit from the pragmatic leadership of President Buhari.

“With this and many in the pipeline, Kogites will be proud of the choices they made in 2015. We also wish to commend the ongoing rehabilitation of the Obajana-Kabba road. It is our hope that the contractor handling the project will deliver quality job”.

Governor Bello said his administration will continue to focus on the common man in the rural areas, enjoining every Kogite to join hands with his administration to take Kogi State to the next level.

“Kogi State needs the cooperation of all: the leaders and the people to achieve its lofty dreams of greatness. This state will continue beyond the present administration but we are poised to leave a good legacy behind. We have been able to conquer criminalities which has help us set the stage for prosperity and greatness.

“We urge all to see Kogi first and act concertedly to address the needs of our people who have placed their hopes in us as leaders. We cannot afford to fail our people. Our administration is prepared to work with every Kogite who believes in our greatness as a State. Our focus on agriculture, healthcare, education, job creation and infrastructural development will soon start yielding fruits”.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the President to return soon in sound health to continue to deliver good leadership to the people of the State, saying good leadership will trump the agitation for restructuring.