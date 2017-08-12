Juve battle Lazio in Italian Super Cup

The Olympic Stadium in Rome will tomorrow be the centre of attraction as Italian league champions Juventus battle Lazio in the Italian Super Cup, which serves as the curtain raise r for the new Serie A season, starting next weekend.

In its 30th edition, Juve, are aiming for their fifth Super Cup title in seven years against a Lazio side managed by Simone Inzaghi, inching for a bite of bite of the cherry.

Having qualified for the Super Cup after losing to Jventus in last season’s Coppa Italia final, Lazio have their work cut out for them in a game that his opposite number, Massimiliano Allegri seems set to win.

Juventus last two Super Cup victories have both come against Lazio and tomorrow’s tie, which popular pay TV station, StarTimes are set to show live is building up nicely to be an explosive encounter.

Though Lazio finished fifth place in Serie A last season they were 21 points behind winners Juventus. However, experts believe Lazio seem potent enough in attack to hold their own against their more illustrious foes from Turin

Speaking on the 2017/2018 European League Season and the match fixtures, Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede, said StarTimes is ever committed to deliver top quality football matches to its fans.