By Evelyn Usman

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a policeman in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.

The policeman, Inspector Musa Sunday and other policemen , responded to a distress call at a community in Ibeju Lekki, where two families were engaged in a fight over land matter, late last year. But on arrival, a faction of the warring group attacked the policemen , in the process of which Inspector Sunday was abducted with his riffle.

Details later …