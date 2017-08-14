Jungle Justice: We have 30 suspects in our custody, says Lagos CP

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it had arrested 30 suspects for carrying out alleged jungle justice on the suspects arrested at the various kidnappers’ den in the state.

The various sites marked as kidnappers’ den were discovered at Ajala, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway on Aug. 8, and at Ile-Zik at Ikeja on Aug. 9 where two persons were set ablaze.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said that they were arrested at Ile-Zik and Ajala following appeals by the police from the command to them to disperse from the scenes but they refused.

Owoseni added that he also appealed to the suspects that attacked and injured security agents carrying out their official duties to stop the act, but refused.

“We have in our custody 30 suspects that were picked from these places and they will be arraigned today, Monday, for disturbing public peace and attacking police officers on duty.

“It will no longer be bark alone now, but we will also bite.

“As we arraign the suspects, we are emphasizing that security agencies will no longer fold their arms and let the people turn the command to a lawless place.

“We are also appealing to residents that anytime they observe any suspicious movements or identify locations as a place for criminal purpose, please report to security agencies.

“We assure members of the public that complaints of no response and late response from emergency numbers will be addressed.

“You can also reach senior police officers through distributed numbers.

“We will ensure that any suspect on whom information is given will be investigated diligently and prosecuted with good evidence, “he said.

The CP, however, appealed to members of the public that the police needed vital evidence for successful prosecution.

“We need vital evidence and witnesses to testify like they did in the case of Ajala.

“Anyone that has been a victim of rape or any attack should please show up so that we can put the evidence together for a successful prosecution,” he said.