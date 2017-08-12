Jonathan, Okowa others at PDP non-elective national convention

Photos from the Peoples Democratic Party non- elective convention held today at the Eagle Square, Abuja.
Chairman Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Mekarfi addressing delegates during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
(from the right) PDP Chairman National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Mekarfi; formr Preident Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; NCC Secretary, Senator Ben Obi and other party leaders during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
Cross section of delegates and Party Supporters during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
Chairman Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa addressing delegates during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples' Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore (l) and other delegates from Osun State during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
Former Preident Goodluck Jonathan State during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida