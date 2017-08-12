Breaking News
Jonathan, Okowa others at PDP non-elective national convention

On 4:58 pm

Photos from the Peoples Democratic Party non- elective convention held today at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Chairman Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Mekarfi addressing delegates during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
(from the right) PDP Chairman National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Mekarfi; formr Preident Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; NCC Secretary, Senator Ben Obi and other party leaders during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
Cross section of delegates and Party Supporters during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017
Chairman Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa addressing delegates during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017[/capt

[caption id="attachment_845301" align="alignnone" width="412"] Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore (l) and other delegates from Osun State during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017

Former Preident Goodluck Jonathan State during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida


